Michelle Obama's First Post-White House Interview Will Be on 'Ellen'

Michelle Obama will give her first post-White House interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Obama will make the appearance on Ellen on Thursday to help celebrate the host's 60th birthday and to honor those who participated in DeGeneres' #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign.

Thursday's program will be the first of two birthday-themed episodes with Friday's edition featuring actress Jennifer Aniston.

Obama has previously appeared on Ellen over the years as a co-host and in a famous CVS shopping trip with DeGeneres.

Obama gave her final interview as first lady to Oprah Winfrey which aired on CBS and OWN. The 54-year-old also has a memoir set to release through publisher Penguin Random House.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.