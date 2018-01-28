'SNL': Will Ferrell Returns as George W. Bush (VIDEO)

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Ferrell returned this weekend as the show's guest host, reviving his impersonation of George W. Bush for the occasion.

Ferrell as Bush explained in a sketch that he built a replica of the White House Oval Office in the basement of his home in Texas after his two terms, so he could "pretend to still be president sometimes," boasting his "approval rating is at an all-time high."

"Donnie Q. Trump came in, and suddenly, I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison," he went on. "At this rate, I might end up on Mount Rushmore right next to Washington, Lincoln and, I want to say, Kensington. I don't know. But, the point is, I'm suddenly popular AF.

"And a lot of people are saying, 'Man, I wish George W. Bush was still our president' right about now. So, I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad. Like, historically not good. So, I get why you don't like this current guy. Heck, I voted for Jill Stein all the way. But please do not look back at my presidency and think, 'This is how we do it.' Don't forget: We're still in two different wars that I started. Hey, what has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy!

"At least the stock market is doing well now. You ever see a graph of the stock market during my presidency? It's the only graph that comes with its own slide-whistle sound effect. ..Stock market's at 26,000 right now. I had you guys down to a cool 8K. Now, I'm no economer, but even I know that was no bueno."

Leslie Jones then joined him as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the pair sang their own rendition of "Those Were the Days."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.