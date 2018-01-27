CBS Developing 'Magnum, P.I.' and 'Cagney and Lacey' Reboots

Tom Selleck in the original Magnum, P.I. series. CBS is rebooting the show.

CBS is working on new versions of classic shows Magnum, P.I. and Cagney and Lacey.

Variety said pilots for the remakes have been ordered for the 2018-19 television season.

No casting has been announced yet.

The network is already the home of S.W.A.T., Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver reboots. It also announced this week it has ordered more episodes of Murphy Brown, with its original star Candice Bergen returning.

Deadline.com said the new Magnum, P.I. will once again be a private investigator drama set in Hawaii, but this time will feature a female Higgins sidekick. John Hillerman created the part and played it opposite Tom Selleck as the title character on the show, which ran 1980-88.

Set in Los Angeles, the police drama Cagney and Lacey aired 1982-88 and starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.