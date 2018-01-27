'General Hospital' Star Vanessa Marcil Suffers a Seventh Miscarriage

Former General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil has suffered a seventh miscarriage.

The 49-year-old actress' team announced in an Instagram post Thursday that Marcil and her fiance, MC, lost their unborn daughter, whom they had referred to as OPM, or Our Precious Miracle.

"Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM," the team captioned a photo of Marcil and MC taking a walk on a beach.

"Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone," the team added.

Marcil had confirmed in November that she was pregnant again after having "six miscarriages." She announced this month that she was expecting a baby girl.

The GIRLS 😜 A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:54pm PST

"The GIRLS," she captioned a photo of her puppy snuggling up to her baby bump, adding a winking emoji.

Marcil shares 15-year-old son Kassius with ex-partner and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green. She is known for playing Gina Kincaid on Beverly Hills, 90210, Brenda Barrett on General Hospital and Sam Marquez on Las Vegas.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.