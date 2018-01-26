A 'Charmed' Reboot is Coming to The CW

The CW has handed out a pilot order for a Charmed reboot that will feature a new trio of witches.

"This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches," reads the synopsis for the reboot.

"Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.," it continues.

The reboot is being written by Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin who are also executive producing alongside Jane the Virgin boss Jennie Urman, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS Television Studios is handling the project which will be directed by Brad Silberling who is also executive producing alongside Ben Silverman.

The original Charmed which starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty for three seasons before Rose McGowan came aboard, aired on The WB for eight seasons from 1998-2006. The WB was relaunched as The CW in 2006.

Combs previously said in July that she, Milano and McGowan will not be reuniting for a reboot.

The reboot is set to take place in the modern day after The CW president Mark Pedowitz announced plans in January to set the new Charmed series in 1976.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.