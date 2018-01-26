Lisa Kudrow on a Possible 'Friends' Reunion: 'Something Should Be Done'

Lisa Kudrow reacted to a fake Friends movie trailer recently on Conan and detailed what her former co-star Courteney Cox thought of the video.

"Courteney actually is the one who said 'Did you see that trailer oh my god, what do we do?'" Kudrow said of Cox's reaction when host Conan O'Brien asked if the Friends cast discussed the fake trailer and whether or not it causes them to want to make an actual film based on the classic series.

"I don't know what to make of it," Kudrow continued about the trailer. "It's like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends."

The fan-made trailer, released recently, has garnered millions of views and features clips of the Friends cast meeting again by using footage from other shows such as Cougar Town.

"Something should be done, I don't know what," Kudrow said in response to O'Brien bringing up how the fake trailer has excited fans and how people continue to watch Friends.

"They're rebooting everything, but I don't know how that works with Friends," she continued about a potential reunion.

"That was about people in their twenties, thirties, the show isn't about people in their forties, fifties," Kudrow said. "If we have the same problems, that's just sad."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.