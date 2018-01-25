Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Plans for Baby No. 4 as 'Fake News'

Kim Kardashian won't be having baby No. 4 any time soon.

The 37-year-old reality star spoke out Wednesday to shut down reports she asked her surrogate to carry another child following daughter Chicago West's birth this month.

"Fake news," she tweeted, alongside a headline that claimed Kardashian "already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another baby."

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

People reported earlier in the day that Kardashian and husband Kanye West were eager to welcome a fourth child. The couple share newborn Chicago, 2-year-old son Saint and 4-year-old daughter North.

"Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby," a source said. "She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate."

"Kim definitely wants more kids," the insider added. "She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

Us Weekly said Kardashian and West had spoken to their surrogate about the possibility of another child.

"They asked the surrogate if she'd be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it," a source said.

Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago via surrogate Jan. 15. The reality star has yet to share a photo of the infant, but posted several pictures with Saint using Snapchat filters Tuesday.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.