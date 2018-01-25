Katie Couric Shares Tribute to Husband Jay Monahan 20 Years After His Death

Host Katie Couric of the series 'Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric' on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California

Katie Couric is honoring late husband Jay Monahan.

The 61-year-old television journalist paid tribute to Monahan in an Instagram post Wednesday on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Couric shared a throwback photo of Monahan with one of their two daughters. The pair are parents to 26-year-old Ellie and 22-year-old Caroline.

"Jay Monahan January 9, 1956 - January 24, 1998 Twenty years ago today. We miss you," Couric captioned the picture.

Monahan died of colon cancer at age 42. Couric, whose sister also died of cancer, subsequently co-founded the Stand Up 2 Cancer program, the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance and the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health.

"I hope he would think that the work that I'm doing—whether it's in colon cancers or in other cancers, to save future Jay Monahans from experiencing the same fate that he did—is worthwhile and important," she said in an interview with People in 2015.

Couric told the magazine her second husband, John Molner, has been "incredibly supportive" of her work with cancer organizations. She and the financier married in June 2014 after three years of dating.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.