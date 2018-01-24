Kim Raver Returning as Dr. Teddy Altman on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14

Grey's Anatomy alum Kim Raver will return once again to the ABC series.

The 48-year-old actress will reprise Dr. Teddy Altman in Season 14 in the spring, according to Entertainment Weekly.

TVLine described Raver's return as a "season-ending," "multi-episode" arc. Her character may pursue a romance with Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), although no plot details have been confirmed.

Raver originally played Teddy in Seasons 6 through 8 of the medical drama. She previously returned at the beginning of Season 14, supporting Owen after the re-appearance of his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer).

Raver told TVLine in November that she'd "100 percent" jump at the chance to rejoin the show as a series regular.

"I love being part of this company," the star said. "I love working with [series creator] Shonda Rhimes. I love working with the cast."

"Literally for me, it's definitely home," she added. "I feel fortunate enough to be able to go off and join other companies, but every time I come back to Grey's it's really like being home."

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Chandra Wilson. Raver is also known for portraying Audrey Raines on 24, and presently plays Andrea Frost on the ABC series Designated Survivor.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.