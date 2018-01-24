Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers' Star Joel Taylor Dead at 38

Joel Taylor, who starred on Discovery Channel's Storm Chasers, has died at the age of 38.

Taylor's death was confirmed by a number of friends on social media Tuesday. The cause of death has not been disclosed but it is not believed to be related to storm chasing, reported People.

Taylor joined Storm Chasers, a documentary reality series about researchers who follow storms in Tornado Alley, in 2008. The series was canceled after five seasons in January 2012.

"RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend," Taylor's Storm Chasers co-star Reed Timmer said on Twitter alongside photos of the reality star.

"We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend," he continued.

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

"I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed's wedding," fellow storm chaser Mike Olbinski said on Twitter.

I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding. He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/mZI5eHzhKG — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) January 24, 2018

"He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor...you will be so missed," he continued.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.