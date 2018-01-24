Meghan King Edmonds Leaving 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

Meghan King Edmonds is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 33-year-old television personality explained in a blog post Tuesday that she's leaving the Bravo reality series to focus on her pregnancy and family.

"Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County, I've decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she

wrote.

Edmonds shares 14-month-old daughter Aspen with husband Jim Edmonds, and announced in December that she's pregnant with twin sons. Her baby boys are due in June.

"As I was filming the season 12 reunion I knew in my heart I was done; this wasn't my place anymore," the star said. "I was only 5 weeks pregnant when I filmed the reunion and I was already exhausted. I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film."

"I'm sad to leave RHOC, I'm sad to leave Orange County. I wasn't ready to make this decision for another year but I felt it was time now," she added. "I know this is what I must do. I must focus on my family and my pregnancy."

Edmonds said she and Jim, a former MLB player who now serves as a Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster, will relocate to the Midwest. Jim is dad to four other children, including 10-year-old Landon and 7-year-old Sutton.

"Lastly but not least importantly, I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step-kids who live full-time in St. Louis," Edmonds said. "So Jimmy and I have decided to dig our roots into the midwest as we begin to build our dream home for our rapidly expanding family."

Edmonds appeared as a guest star in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 9, and was made a series regular for Seasons 10-12. Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are among the show's other stars.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.