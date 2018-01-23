'Bachelor' Star Krystal Nielson Doesn't Like the Label 'Bully'

Bachelor contestant Krystal Nielson is taking a stand against online "bullying."

The 30-year-old Season 22 contestant spoke out on Instagram after receiving "cruel" comments about her "character" and "appearance."

"Reading the comments on my posts over the past few weeks has been eye opening to say the least," she wrote. "The negativity and cruel words about my character and my appearance is something that I've never dealt with, especially not on a public platform."

Nielson said the remarks initially bothered her and affected her sleep before she sought the advice of friend Heather DeLeon. She now considers the "negativity" part of her "journey."

"I'm learning to take the good with the bad and becoming stronger as a result," the star said. "I was humbled and thankful for the support that @oliviacaridi and some of my followers showed by taking a stand against bullying."

"I choose to stand up and say that negative words do not have power over me," she added. "I will not be a victim and I will not bully back. #notme @j_webs_photography."

Fans dubbed Nielson a "villain" early on in the season after she clashed with the other contestants over Season 22 bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Luyendyk said in a blog post for People that he understands Nielson's motivations.

"I [understand] Krystal wanting to get more time," he wrote Jan. 9. "As much as it may have rubbed the girls the wrong way, we had just had an amazing date and it's difficult to not be able to spend time with one another."

The Bachelor Season 22 airs Mondays on ABC.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.