Oscars 2018 Nominations: The Complete List

The romantic fantasy The Shape of Water led the field with 13 nods when the 90th Academy Awards nominations were announced in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Film stars Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis read the names at a press conference. The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaaluuya Get Out

Gary Oldman Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird

Meryl Streep The Post

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan Dunkirk

Jordan Peele Get Out

Jimmy Kimmel to Return as 2018 Oscars Host The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host must have done something right the first-time around.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige Mudbound

Allison Janney I, Tonya

Lesley Manville Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Best Documentary

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Song

"Mighty River" Mudbound

"Mystery of Love" Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" Coco

"Stand Up for Something" Marshall

"This is Me" The Greatest Showman

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty & the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Winners will be announced at the Oscars gala on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for second, consecutive year.

By Wade Sheridan and Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.