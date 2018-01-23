Oscars 2018 Nominations: The Complete List
The romantic fantasy The Shape of Water led the field with 13 nods when the 90th Academy Awards nominations were announced in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
Film stars Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis read the names at a press conference. The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaaluuya Get Out
Gary Oldman Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird
Meryl Streep The Post
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan Dunkirk
Jordan Peele Get Out
Jimmy Kimmel to Return as 2018 Oscars Host
The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host must have done something right the first-time around.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige Mudbound
Allison Janney I, Tonya
Lesley Manville Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Best Documentary
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Song
"Mighty River" Mudbound
"Mystery of Love" Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" Coco
"Stand Up for Something" Marshall
"This is Me" The Greatest Showman
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Jimmy Kimmel Gives Viewers a New Year's Kiss in New Oscars Promo
Kimmel will return to host the ceremony for ABC in March.
Best Costume Design
Beauty & the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Winners will be announced at the Oscars gala on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for second, consecutive year.
By Wade Sheridan and Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.