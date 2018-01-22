'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Returns to Instagram Ahead of Prison Release

Abby Lee Miller is setting the record straight in her first post from prison.

The 51-year-old television personality addressed rumors about her behavior and release date Sunday after entering a federal correctional institution in July for fraud.

"My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue," Miller captioned a photo from prison.

"I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience," she added.

Miller also discussed reports she will be released in February after serving half of her one-year sentence.

"All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time," she said.

Miller reported to a Victorville, Calif., prison July 12 to begin a 366-day sentence. She said in her post that she's "ready to turn over a new leaf" after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in July 2016.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," the star wrote. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made."

"I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all (and yes this is me in prison)," she added of the photo.

Miller came to fame on the Lifetime series Dance Moms.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.