WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Lip Sync Battle on Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

WWE's The New Day, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday to take part in a special Tag Team edition of Lip Sync Battle.

The New Day, a Tag Team trio from Smackdown Live, teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to perform "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men while married couple and WWE head honchos Triple H and McMahon performed "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana.

WWE Power Couple The Miz and Maryse Land USA Reality Show 'Miz & Mrs.' WWE power couple The Miz and Maryse are set to star in their reality series on the USA Network titled Miz & Mrs. The show, which will consist of six half-hour episodes and will debut in 2018, will f...

Triple H and McMahon raised the stakes before the contest started, betting with Fallon that if they win, the late night host will have to appear during WWE's upcoming Raw 25th anniversary special on Monday.

Despite a valiant and energized effort by Fallon and The New Day, McMahon and Triple H won the contest and the audiences approval after Triple H passionately mouthed the Disney song after appearing reluctant to perform.

Fallon will now have to appear on Raw's 25th anniversary special which will be broadcast live on the USA Network at 8 p.m. ET from both the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York.

The special is set to feature a number of returning WWE legends including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, announcers Jim Ross and Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Scott Hall, The Bella Twins, D-Generation X, The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Ron Simmons and JBL.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.