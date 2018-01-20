Freeform Sets 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' Premiere Date

The 2-hour series premiere of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is set for June 7 on Freeform.

Starring Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos and J.D. Evermore, the show "is the story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson -- two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another," a news release said.

"Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness.They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging."

Joe Pokaski serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first episode.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.