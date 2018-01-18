'Parenthood' Star Monica Potter Is Not Pregnant—Despite 'Baby Bump' Photo
Former Parenthood star Monica Potter says she has colitis.
The 46-year-old actress, who played Kristina Braverman on the NBC series, clarified her condition in an Instagram video Thursday after appearing to announce her fourth pregnancy.
"Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes," Potter captioned the post. "I'm not pregnant but wanted to shed some light on some issues we all may deal with, especially women.
"I've had colitis for almost 2 years and sometimes when I get flareups it's painful and frustrating," she shared, "So for all of you who suffer from colitis or other abdominal issues, please know you're not alone."
"I'm going for a check up Friday and following up with colonoscopy this month," the star added. "I want to stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician."
Potter had posted a photo Wednesday of what people assumed was her baby bump. Her Parenthood co-star Erika Christensen and actress Yvette Nicole Brown were among those to congratulate the star on the "news."
"I have something to share..." Potter, who is mom to daughter Molly and sons Liam and Daniel, captioned the picture.
Colitis is an inflammation of the colon that can cause abdominal pain and other symptoms. Potter said having "a healthy diet, exercise plan and a good outlook on life" have helped her manage her symptoms.
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.