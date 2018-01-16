Jane Fonda Doing 'Fine' After Having Cancer Removed from Lip

Jane Fonda is doing "fine" after having a cancerous growth removed from her lip.

The 80-year-old actress promoted Season 4 of her Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, with a bandaged lip Monday in New York after undergoing the medical procedure.

"I just want to explain the bandage," Fonda said while appearing alongside co-star Lily Tomlin in a Build Series interview. "I just had a cancer taken from my lip."

"I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this," she added.

Fonda also addressed her health scare in an interview with The Howard Stern Show the same day. She confirmed doctors performed a biopsy, but told host Howard Stern she will recover.

"Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what's a lip?" the star said. "Yeah, they did [biopsy it]. I'm going to be fine, thanks."

Fonda can be seen with a bandage over her bottom lip in an Instagram photo she shared from The Howard Stern Show set.

"Lily Tomlin, Howard Stern and me on set this morning for the @sternshow in New York. Season 4 Premiere of Grace and Frankie this Friday January 19th #LilyTomlin @graceandfrankie," she captioned the picture.

Fonda previously had a small tumor removed from her breast in 2010, according to People. Grace and Frankie co-stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, and will premiere its fourth season Friday.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.