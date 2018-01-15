'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. to Sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Leslie Odom Jr. performs onstage during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City.

Hamilton icon Leslie Odom, Jr. has been chosen to sing "America the Beautiful" during next month's Super Bowl LII pre-game festivities.

The Tony and Grammy winner's performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.

The year's biggest football game is to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The National Football League previously announced that Pink will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.