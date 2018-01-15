Mira Sorvino Joins Crackle's 'StartUp' for Season 3

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Mira Sorvino attends the Unbridled Eve Gala for the 143rd Kentucky Derby at the Galt House Hotel & Suites on May 5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino has joined Crackle's drama series StartUp for Season 3.

Sorvino will play Rebecca Stroud, an "NSA special agent who has come to investigate ArakNet, and will do whatever it takes to have ArakNet partner with the government," the streaming service said in a news release Sunday.

Production on the 10 fresh episodes is now underway in Puerto Rico. Returning from last season are Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero and Addison Timlin.

"Season 1 of StartUp centered on the world of cryptocurrency. In Season 2, the focus was on the cost of ambition and we watched as our three unexpected comrades crossed the line in order to get back what was taken from them," Crackle said. "In this upcoming season, those same three friends will be fighting it out for power in 10 explosive episodes and will be threatened by what might be the most dangerous criminal organization of all: the U.S. Government."

Sorvino is a Harvard graduate and an official ambassador for the United Nations on Human Trafficking. Her film credits include Mighty Aphrodite, Reservation Road, Quiz Show, Summer of Sam and Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion.

The actress made headlines last month when filmmaker Peter Jackson said powerful producer Harvey Weinstein told him while Jackson was pitching the Lord of the Rings movies in the late 1990s that Sorvino and Ashley Judd were a "nightmare to work with."

Judd and Sorvino are among the numerous women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse over the past few months.

"Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying," Sorvino tweeted in response to Jackson's comments. "There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.