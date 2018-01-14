'The Terror' Drops New Trailer Starring Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies (VIDEO)

The 10-part, suspense thriller The Terror is to debut with a 2-hour episode on AMC on March 26.

From executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, the fact-based drama is set in the 19th century. It stars Jared Harris as Capt. Francis Crozier, Tobias Menzies as Capt. James Fitzjames, Ciarán Hinds as Sir John Franklin, Paul Ready as Dr. Harry Goodsir, Adam Nagaitis as Cornelius Hickey, Nive Nielsen as Lady Silence and Ian Hart as Thomas Blanky.

The series "centers on the Royal Navy's perilous voyage into uncharted territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage," a news release said.

"Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other."

Watch the trailer below:

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.