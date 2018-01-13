'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to Air Live After Trump's State of the Union

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will broadcast live following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Jan. 30, CBS announced.

Guests for the episode will include Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett; the hosts of Pod Save America; and Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens.

Chris Stapleton will be the night's musical guest.

The last live broadcast of the program aired Feb. 28, 2017, after Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Live Special, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 11:35/10:35c, CBS

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.