Sandra Oh's Spy Thriller 'Killing Eve' Gets a Premiere Date on BBC America

Actor Sandra Oh of 'Killing Eve' speaks onstage during the BBC portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

BBC America has set an April 8 debut date for its new, spy thriller Killing Eve.

Written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show will star Grey's Anatomy alum Sandra Oh and The White Princess actress Jodie Comer.

Based on the novellas of Luke Jennings, the series follows the intersecting story-lines of two women: Eve, "a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy," and Villanelle, "a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her," a synopsis from the network said.

Announcing: @BBCAMERICA’s #KillingEveBBCA, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, penned by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, premieres Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c! Details >> https://t.co/iJBiyAHA7Q pic.twitter.com/y8SEmbz9QG — BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) January 12, 2018

Killing Eve, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 8, 8/7c, BBC America

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.