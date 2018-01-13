Sandra Oh's Spy Thriller 'Killing Eve' Gets a Premiere Date on BBC America
BBC America has set an April 8 debut date for its new, spy thriller Killing Eve.
Written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show will star Grey's Anatomy alum Sandra Oh and The White Princess actress Jodie Comer.
Based on the novellas of Luke Jennings, the series follows the intersecting story-lines of two women: Eve, "a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy," and Villanelle, "a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her," a synopsis from the network said.
Killing Eve, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 8, 8/7c, BBC America
