SAG Awards Announce First Round of Presenters
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT
The Screen Actors Guild has announced the first round of celebrity presenters for the 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony.
Confirmed to take the stage and hand out awards are Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.
The gala is scheduled to take place Jan. 21 with Kristen Bell as host. The event honoring excellence in film and television will be simulcast on TBS and TNT.
It's going to be a tight race!
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.