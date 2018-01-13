SAG Awards Announce First Round of Presenters

The Actor statues are seen on the red carpet during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Screen Actors Guild has announced the first round of celebrity presenters for the 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony.

Confirmed to take the stage and hand out awards are Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

The gala is scheduled to take place Jan. 21 with Kristen Bell as host. The event honoring excellence in film and television will be simulcast on TBS and TNT.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.