Upcoming NBC Show 'Champions' Teases Mindy Kaling's Character

Actor Mindy Kaling at Hulu Summer TCA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mindy Kaling's new show, Champions, will premiere in the spring.

The comedy series, starring The Mindy Project alums Anders Holm and Fortune Feimster, will debut March 8 on NBC.

"NBC announced our show's premiere date! March 8th! So get ready for 'Champions'!" Feimster tweeted after the cast and crew shared the news Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

NBC announced our show’s premiere date! March 8th! So get ready for “Champions”! Our cast (minus miss @mindykaling who’s on maternity leave) had a fun day doing press for the show. #champions pic.twitter.com/5aXc2EI8Xb — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) January 10, 2018

Our cast (minus miss @mindykaling who's on maternity leave) had a fun day doing press for the show. #champions," she added.

Champions stars Holm as Vince, a gym owner living with his brother Matthew (Andy Favreau). His bachelor lifestyle is interrupted after his high school fling Priya (Kaling) introduces him to their 15-year-old son (J.J. Totah).

TCA: ABC President on 'Grey's' Spinoff, 'American Idol,' 'Scandal,' 'The Bachelor' and #MeToo Monday at the Television Critics Association 2018 winter press tour found ABC’s Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, taking questions from critics about what’s to come on the alphabet network later this year. Before she answered questions from the crowd, Dungey announced the excit...

"[Mindy is in] four or five episodes," executive producer Charlie Grandy said at the press tour, according to Deadline. "She has a big part toward the end of the first season."

Kaling welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, in December following the series finale of her show The Mindy Project. She will co-star with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon in a new adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.