Selena Quintanilla-Inspired Family Drama Headed to ABC

Late singer Selena Quintanilla is the inspiration behind a forthcoming ABC series.

The network gave a put pilot commitment to a new show influenced by the Tejano star's musical legacy, according to Variety.

Miguel Nolla will write the project and co-executive produce with talent manager Scooter Braun. Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., and sister, Suzette Quintanilla, will serve as producers.

The untitled pilot will focus on Alex Guerra, an award-winning pop star who has been estranged from her family for five years. A crisis causes her to return home to Texas, where she juggles a love triangle, the demands of her career and her family's dark secrets.

Deadline reported ABC closed the deal after "lengthy negotiations." Suzette had slammed a Telemundo series based on the Maria Celeste Arraras book El Secreto de Selena in January 2017.

"Your book is based on a whole bunch of lies," she said.

Selena was killed by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, at age 23 in 1995. The late singer was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.