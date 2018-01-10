BBC 'Les Misérables' Miniseries to Star David Oyelowo, Lily Collins, and Dominic West

David Oyelowo, Lily Collins, and Dominic West to star in 'Les Miserables' on BBC

David Oyelowo, Dominic West and Lily Collins have been cast in BBC's upcoming Les Misérables miniseries.

The trio will be featured in lead roles on the miniseries with West portraying Jean Valjean, Oyelowo as Inspector Javert and Collins as Fantine, Variety reported.

Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman have also been cast as Monsieur and Madame Thenardier with Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O'Connor as Marius, and Erin Kellyman as Eponine.

The six-part miniseries, which is a co-production between BBC Studios and Lookout Point for BBC Masterpiece, is based on Victor Hugo's classic novel of the same name instead of the well-known musical adaptation.

Andrew Davies is penning the script with production set to begin in February. Tom Shankland is directing, Deadline reported.

West and Oyelowo are executive producing along with Davies and Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece.

The project was originally set to to be co-produced by Weinstein TV, however, they were dropped following the release sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.