Sara Bareilles Joins John Legend for NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Live
NBC has announced who will play the female lead to John Legend's titular messiah in this spring's televised staging of the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.
"Everything's alright because @SaraBareilles will play Mary Magdalene in #JesusChristSuperstar LIVE in concert, coming this April to NBC!" the network tweeted Saturday.
Everything’s alright because @SaraBareilles will play Mary Magdalene in #JesusChristSuperstar LIVE in concert, coming this April to NBC! pic.twitter.com/3gEOtEFKzs
— NBC (@nbc) January 6, 2018
"It's an absolute thrill to have a Tony-nominated composer as our Mary Magdalene," Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical's composer and a producer on the television adaptation, said in his own Twitter post.
“It’s an absolute thrill to have a Tony-nominated composer as our Mary Magdalene,” Andrew Lloyd Webber on @SaraBareilles joining the @JCSTheMusical Live! On @NBC this Easter #TeamALWhttps://t.co/vqteun931p
— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 6, 2018
Bareilles, who is also a singer-songwriter, recently earned rave reviews for her performance in Broadway's Waitress.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.