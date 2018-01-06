Sara Bareilles Joins John Legend for NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Live

Sara Bareilles attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts 2017 on November 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

NBC has announced who will play the female lead to John Legend's titular messiah in this spring's televised staging of the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Fox Delays 'RENT' Live Musical Production Until 2019 Fox has pushed its live musical version of the hit Broadway show back from its original December 2018 air date.

"Everything's alright because @SaraBareilles will play Mary Magdalene in #JesusChristSuperstar LIVE in concert, coming this April to NBC!" the network tweeted Saturday.

"It's an absolute thrill to have a Tony-nominated composer as our Mary Magdalene," Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical's composer and a producer on the television adaptation, said in his own Twitter post.

Bareilles, who is also a singer-songwriter, recently earned rave reviews for her performance in Broadway's Waitress.

