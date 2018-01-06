5 Iconic Alex Trebek Moments to Hold Us Over During His 'Jeopardy!' Hiatus (VIDEO)

TV personality Alex Trebek attends the screening of 'The Bridge on The River Kwai' during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Alex Trebek is currently on hiatus from Jeopardy!—that’s the bad news. The good news is the longtime host is recovering well from a recent surgery, and your weekday evening viewing routine should be back to normal in no time.

The 77-year-old revealed on Thursday that he underwent brain surgery on Dec. 15 to remove a subdural hematoma. The blood clots in his brain were said to have been caused by a fall the TV icon took in October, which resulted in a head injury.

Trebek shared a video to the official Jeopardy! YouTube channel, updating fans on his status after the medical scare. Though brain-related injuries shouldn’t be taken lightly, he reassured viewers that his "prognosis is excellent" and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon,” he added.

The small screen mainstay will return to his host post in mid-January, and because the show tapes months in advance, the broadcast schedule will not be disrupted. That said, you may still feel like you need an extra dose of Alex right now, and we’ve got that for you right here.

Scroll down for 5 of the star’s best moments through the years:

1. Being 'insensitive' about a goat:

2. Calling out nerdcore hip hop for what it is:

3. Zinging 'weirdo' goldfish trainers:

4. Demonstrating his impressive falsetto:

5. Questioning the term 'dick tree':