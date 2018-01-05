Ed Westwick Replaced in Amazon's 'Ordeal By Innocence' After Sexual Assault Allegations

Ed Westwick attends the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

The premiere of the small-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery Ordeal By Innocence has been delayed so Ed Westwick's scenes may be re-shot.

The Hollywood Reporter said Christian Cooke is replacing Westwick, who was accused by three women late last year of sexual assault, in the BBC/Amazon project.

Westwick has denied any wrongdoing.

Co-starring Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode, Eleanor Tomlinson, Anthony Boyle, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Crystal Clarke, Ella Purnell and Alice Eve, the TV movie was scheduled to debut in December, but it was delayed so Cooke may film his scenes in Scotland later this month.

The new premiere date has not been announced yet.

Westwick has not publicly addressed his elimination from the project.

In early November, he tweeted an expression of gratitude to Vanity Fair for running a preview article on Ordeal By Innocence, along with cast photos.

Days later, he was back on the social-media platform to deny the sex-abuse allegations against him.

"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," Westwick wrote in his most recent post, dated Nov. 9. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.