Sterling K. Brown to Guest Star on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Sterling K. Brown attends The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sterling K. Brown will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine when the comedy returns to wrap up its fifth season in the spring.

Brown, who currently stars on NBC's This Is Us, will be appearing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Philip Davidson, a murder suspect who is interrogated all night by Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), Variety reported.

The episode will differ from most entries in the series as it will focus only on the one storyline involving Brown, Sandberg and Braugher.

When Will My Favorite TV Series Return From Winter Break? Our handy list will help you count down to when your favorite TV series are returning from winter hiatus!

Brown has wanted to work with Braugher in the past with both actors hailing from Stanford University, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"I just want to say whether it's at Stanford or on this stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps," Brown said of Braugher previously onstage at the Emmys after he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on This Is Us.

Brown is also set to star in Marvel's Black Panther and The Predator.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.