Olivia Munn to Host Critics' Choice Awards
The Newsroom and The Lego Ninjago Movie star Olivia Munn is scheduled to host the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards gala.
The event honoring excellence in film and television for 2017 will air on The CW Jan. 11.
In addition to being an actress and author, Munn is also a leader in the #METOO and #TIMESUP movements against sexual harassment.
Comedian T.J. Miller hosted the Critics' Choice Awards show the past two years. He was recently accused of sexual and physical assault dating back more than a decade ago, but he has denied any wrongdoing.
By Karen Butler
