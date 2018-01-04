Olivia Munn to Host Critics' Choice Awards

Olivia Munn poses during the 24th Annual SAG Awards Nominations Announcement at SilverScreen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on December 13, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

The Newsroom and The Lego Ninjago Movie star Olivia Munn is scheduled to host the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards gala.

The event honoring excellence in film and television for 2017 will air on The CW Jan. 11.

In addition to being an actress and author, Munn is also a leader in the #METOO and #TIMESUP movements against sexual harassment.

She tweeted Tuesday: "I stand in solidarity w women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, & assault. #TIMESUP on oppression & marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund."

I stand in solidarity w women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, & assault. #TIMESUP on oppression & marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund: Link in bio — om (@oliviamunn) January 2, 2018

Comedian T.J. Miller hosted the Critics' Choice Awards show the past two years. He was recently accused of sexual and physical assault dating back more than a decade ago, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.