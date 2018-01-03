Kate Beckinsale Makes the Move to TV in Amazon Thriller 'The Widow'

Kate Beckinsale attends "The Only Living Boy In New York" New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on August 7, 2017 in New York City.

Underworld and The Aviator actress Kate Beckinsale has signed on to star in The Widow, an eight-part drama to air on Britain's ITV and via Amazon Prime outside the United Kingdom.

The series was written and is being executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams, whose credits include The Missing and Fleabag. Production on The Widow is scheduled to begin this month in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam, Netherlands.

"We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios' critically acclaimed films," Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide television content acquisition for Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement Wednesday. "Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world's most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world."

"I'm delighted to announce Kate Beckinsale's casting in The Widow," added Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama. "She is perfect for the role of Georgia in what is, as always, brilliant, compelling and surprising storytelling from Harry and Jack Williams."

Beckinsale's character is described as a woman who has "cut herself off from her previous life and is no longer the woman she once was."

"After seeing her 'late' husband on the news, she is pulled back to face the world and will stop at nothing until she gets the truth about her past," a synopsis explained.

Beckinsale previously starred in Amazon's films Love & Friendship and The Only Living Boy in New York.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.