Hoda Kotb Named New 'Today' Show Co-Anchor
Hoda Kotb is replacing Matt Lauer as the co-anchor on NBC's Today it was announced Tuesday.
Kotb was unveiled as the new co-anchor and was seen sitting next to Savannah Guthrie to kick-off Tuesday's edition of the long-running morning news program.
"We are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," Guthrie said as Kotb smiled.
.@SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/B64n2FmCwq
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2018
"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie continued.
Weatherman Al Roker congratulated Kotb on Twitter alongside a selfie he took on the set of Today featuring himself, Kotb and Guthrie.
A hearty #congratulations to @hodakotb officially our new @TODAYshow #cohost with @SavannahGuthrie #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/SNNZ2y8Zko
— Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2018
Kotb will co-anchor Today from 7 to 9 a.m. and will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of the show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.
Kotb is the replacement for Lauer who was fired from NBC in November due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Matt Lauer Fired: Rose McGowan, Megyn Kelly and More Celebrities React
The journalist was accused of sexual misconduct by a colleague.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.