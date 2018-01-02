Netflix Renews Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' for Season 2

Netflix has renewed Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, starring DeWanda Wise, for a second season.

Lee, who directed all 10 episodes of Season 1, announced Monday on Instagram the show had been picked up for another season in a video that also features his wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," the filmmaker says in the clip. Lee executive produces the series alongside his wife, Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage.

Netflix has ordered eight additional episodes of the series that first debuted on the streaming service in November.

She's Gotta Have It, a re-imagination of Lee's 1986 film of the same name, follows Wise as Nola Darling, a Brooklyn native who juggles having three lovers played by Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent and Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos.

Wise also shared her excitement for a second season on Instagram alongside a video of herself on set. "Back ta werq! Season [2] is OFFICIAL!!! Can't wait to return to BK. Congrats to [all of us]," she said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.