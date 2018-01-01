America Ferrera Announces She's Expecting First Child

Actress America Ferrera arrives at The Academy Presents "Real Women Have Curves" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on October 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress America Ferrera has announced via Instagram that she and her husband are expecting their first child.

"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear," Ferrera wrote in an online post Sunday.

The message accompanied a photo of Ferrera and actor Ryan Piers Williams wearing novelty 2018 glasses, while the actress holds up a tiny infant onesie outfit. The expectant parents did not reveal the child's gender or anticipated birth date.

The Superstore, Ugly Betty and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star married Williams in 2011 after about six years of dating, People magazine said.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.