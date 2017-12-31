Jimmy Kimmel Gives Viewers a New Year's Kiss in New Oscars Promo

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars on ABC in March.

Jimmy Kimmel smooches a camera in a new promotional video for his upcoming Oscar-hosting gig.

The brief clip shows the tuxedo-clad comedian reminding viewers to tune in to see him preside over the 90th annual event in Los Angeles honoring excellence in cinema.

"And to give you an early New Year's kiss," he said, planting his lips on the camera lens and wondering aloud, "Is anyone kissing back?"

The gala is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC on March 4. This is the second-consecutive year Kimmel hosted.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.