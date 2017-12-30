'White Famous' Canceled After One Season

Showtime declined to renew comedy series White Famous for a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter said the cable network had no official comment regarding the cancellation of the show headlined by Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah.

Showtime announced last month it renewed its other freshman sitcom SMILF, but it did not say anything about the future of White Famous, which is based on entertainer Jamie Foxx's personal experiences achieving wealth and success after years as a struggling, stand-up comedian.

Co-starring Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cleopatra Coleman, Meagan Good, Stephen Tobolowsky and Michael Rapaport -- with Foxx playing a recurring role -- the series premiered to mixed reviews in October, Deadline.com said.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.