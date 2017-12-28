Peter Capaldi Sends Young 'Doctor Who' Fan a Comforting Christmas Letter

Exiting Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi sent a 9-year-old fan a Christmas card in order to comfort the young boy about his departure from the long-running series.

"#PeterCapaldi is my 9 year old son's fav #DoctorWho and he was dreading his regeneration. And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man," Brian McGilloway of Strabane, Ireland, shared on Twitter Wednesday of what Capaldi sent his son, David.

Capaldi's Doctor regenerated into the next iteration of the Doctor during the show's Christmas special.

The actor has been in the leading role since 2013 and was replaced by Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the series.

"Dear David, I hope you are having a very merry Xmas," Capaldi said in his letter. "Xmas is always good fun. Well, not always. Not every single second. Regenerating is not completely good fun. And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who."

"The new doctor always becomes your favorite and the one that goes... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough you'll see him, and he'll see you," he continued.

"It's like the Doctor says, 'Everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again, and that's always happy. Be happy.' So, have a brilliant Xmas, a happy new year, and a wonderful life - I'm sure you will. All the best, Peter Capaldi, Doctor ?"

Capaldi recently shared how his final day portraying the titular time-traveler was bittersweet. "It was quite fun. I don't want to give it away, but it is quite iconic. You're doing something that all the Doctors have to go through at some point and it was sad," he said.

"All the special people that I'd worked with were all there, so we all sort of said goodbye at the same time. ... It was fun and then sad, too."

