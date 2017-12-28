What's On: 'Top Chef' cooks for kids, a 'Bad Boy' success story, not so 'Great News' in love

Top Chef (10/9, Bravo): We've endured countless "junior" versions of cooking shows, so this week's inspired Quickfire challenge shouldn't be such a shock, with the cheftestants making kid-friendly favorites for culinary offspring—but then comes the twist. They can only use miniature made-for-kids utensils in the kitchen. For the elimination challenge, the chefs must grow up once again to reflect their own cultural heritage in their dishes, as they cook for immigrant food influencers.

Apple Music's Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story (8/7c, Fox): The title's a mouthful, but fans of Sean "Diddy" Combs and his Bad Boy Entertainment empire may enjoy this documentary, released earlier this year on iTunes, that goes behind the scenes of the Bad Boy label and its founding. Performances from 2016 concerts at Brooklyn's Barclays Center feature Combs and fellow music stars including Lil' Kim, Mase, Faith Evans and Mario Winans. And no, it's no coincidence that Combs is one of the expert judge-coaches on the new music competition The Four: Battle for Stardom, which premieres next Thursday in this same time period.

Great News (9:30/8:30c, NBC): Carol (Andrea Martin) is always up to a challenge, and in an episode headlined "Love Is Dead," she aims to prove that theory wrong, despite being rocked by the news that her parents are divorcing after 70 years, while dealing with daughter Katie's (Briga Heelan) own breakup with Jeremy (Reid Scott). In another romantic subplot, Justin (Horatio Sanz) has fallen for a new barista at the coffee shop, and Chuck (John Michael Higgins) can't stop himself from butting in and vying for her piping-hot affections.

Inside Thursday TV: NBC's Will & Grace repeats two winners: At 8:30/7:30c, the Christmas flashback to the early 1900s, and at 9/8c, an episode highlighted by the hilariously bitchy squabbling between Karen (Megan Mullally) and an ailing Beverly Leslie (Leslie Jordan). … Travel Channel's Mysteries at the Museum (9/8c) takes us to the ends of the earth in Antarctica as host Don Wildman explores the history of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance. … In case you've missed it, USA's dark period piece Damnation (10/9c) moved to Thursdays earlier this month (10/9c), and this week, Creeley (Logan Marshall-Green) meets his master on a hunting retreat. … From the land of streaming: Walter Presents offers a second season of the Belgian crime drama Professor T, starring Koen De Bouw as the quirky criminologist.