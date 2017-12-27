WATCH: 'Roseanne' Revival Promo Pokes Fun at John Goodman's Return

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman are back in a series of new promos for ABC's upcoming revival of Roseanne.

The clips, released Monday, feature Goodman and Barr reprising their roles as Roseanne and Dan Conner as they enjoy the holidays together by watching a basketball game.

Alicia Goranson as Becky Connor and Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner are also seen in the teasers.

"You can't live in the past Dan," Barr jokes to Goodman, referencing how his character died in the series finale of Roseanne after nine seasons in 1997. "When things are gone, they're gone forever."

"I don't want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn't say we'll ignore the events of the finale," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey previously said to Entertainment Weekly about Goodman's character before confirming that he will not be dead in the revival.

"Dan is definitely still alive," he continued.

The first promo features Goodman unable to realize he is watching a basketball game due to getting concussions from playing football.

The second teaser involves Gilbert and Goodman explaining the rules of basketball to a clueless Barr.

Roseanne is set to premiere on ABC on March 27. The revival will also feature the returns of Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Connor and Johnny Galecki as David Healy.

Johnny Galecki Shares New Photo From 'Roseanne' Set The actor also had a sweet message about the 'surreal experience' of being back together with the cast of the classic sitcom.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.