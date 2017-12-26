Second Chappelle Standup Special to Premiere on Netflix New Year's Eve

Not one, but two Dave Chappelle stand-up comedy specials are now slated to debut on Netflix New Year's Eve.

The streaming giant dropped a brief promo for the shows -- Equanimity and The Bird Revelation -- on social media Friday as it announced it was adding a second special after previously announcing one would premiere Dec. 31.

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in January 2018 Start the New Year right, stay warm with these new Netflix titles while it's chilly out.

Comedy Central also said it will air a marathon of episodes of Chappelle's eponymous, sketch-comedy show "chronologically, start to finish," on New Year's Day, beginning at 9 a.m.

The series originally ran on the cable network 2003-06

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.