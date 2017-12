Actor Tim Robbins attends the "Marjorie Prime" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Tim Robbins' new drama Here and Now is set to debut Feb. 11 on HBO.

Co-starring Jerrika Hinton, Daniel Zovatto, Raymond Lee, Sosie Bacon, Andy Bean, Joe Williamson and Peter Macdissi, the 10-part series is billed as "a provocative and darkly comic meditation on the disparate forces polarizing present-day American culture."

It follows "a progressive multi-ethnic family -- a philosophy professor and his wife, their adopted children from Vietnam, Liberia and Colombia, and their sole biological child -- and a contemporary Muslim family, headed by a psychiatrist who is treating one of their children," the cable network said in a press release.

HBO Orders 'Watchmen' Pilot From Damon Lindelof The network has also ordered additional scripts for the series

The show comes from Six Feet Under and True Blood creator Alan Ball.

Robbins is known for his work in dozens of films, including Mystic River, Dead Man Walking, The Shawshank Redemption and Bull Durham.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.