Producer Harvey Weinstein attends the Marchesa fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2017 in New York City.

The BBC says it is working on a 90-minute documentary about Harvey Weinstein, the Oscar-winning movie mogul accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct.

Ursula Macfarlane is set to direct Weinstein, a project expected to feature "interviews with sources including the many actresses who have been brave enough to tell their stories, together with journalists, producers, directors, actors, agents, lawyers and others who have previously been unable or unwilling to talk publicly about Weinstein and the culture of fear and abuse that permeates Hollywood."

Ashley Judd Describes Harvey Weinstein Encounter on 'Good Morning America' The actress accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in a New York Times report published this month.

"The breaking of silence over Harvey Weinstein is a watershed moment for the creative industries and for wider society," Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said in a statement. "Ursula is a brilliant filmmaker and is perfectly placed to make the definitive documentary, piecing together the story of just how he abused his power and position."

In the past few months, Weinstein was pushed out of The Weinstein Co. production company, which he co-founded. He also has been banned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his wife, Georgina Chapman, has left him.

Weinstein has categorically denied he engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.