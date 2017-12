Actor Peter Capaldi at "Doctor Who" BBC America official panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Scottish actor Peter Capaldi said his final day playing the titular time-traveler on Doctor Who was bittersweet.

Capaldi, 59, has already wrapped up three seasons on the beloved, sci-fi series, but will be seen playing the hero once more in the BBC special Twice Upon a Time this Christmas. The holiday space adventure also marks the departure of longtime show-runner Steven Moffat.

"It was quite fun. I don't want to give it away, but it is quite iconic. You're doing something that all the Doctors have to go through at some point and it was sad," Capaldi said recently at New York Comic Con. "All the special people that I'd worked with were all there, so we all sort of said goodbye at the same time. ... It was fun and then sad, too."

The series will continue in 2018 with Jodie Whittaker as the first actress to morph into the Doctor after 12 actors have inhabited the role. Whittaker's Broadchurch collaborator Chris Chibnall will serve as lead writer and producer on the show.

Asked what he thought of the online reaction that Whittaker's casting received, Capaldi admitted he doesn't "hang around the Internet looking for things that are related to Doctor Who."

"You can stumble upon things that are unpleasant," he joked. "I hope people are embracing her. She is absolutely wonderful."

So, did he steal anything from the set to keep as a souvenir?

"No, there's nothing. I played Doctor Who. I don't need to," he said.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.