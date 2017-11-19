Saoirse Ronan to Host 'SNL' With Musical Guest U2

Saoirse Ronan attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle celebrate the 75th Anniversary of The Golden Globe Awards at Catch LA on November 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Saoirse Ronan is to host the Dec. 2 edition of Saturday Night Live.

The 23-year-old actress' film credits include Lady Bird, Brooklyn, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Atonement. Ronan was born in New York and raised in Ireland.

The musical act booked for her episode of SNL is Irish rock band U2.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.