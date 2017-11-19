Saoirse Ronan to Host 'SNL' With Musical Guest U2
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan is to host the Dec. 2 edition of Saturday Night Live.
The 23-year-old actress' film credits include Lady Bird, Brooklyn, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Atonement. Ronan was born in New York and raised in Ireland.
The musical act booked for her episode of SNL is Irish rock band U2.
DECEMBER 2! #SNL pic.twitter.com/Q2x6j00zci
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2017
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.