Kentaro Kameyama Wins Season 16 of 'Project Runway'

Japanese designer Kentaro Kameyama has won Season 16 of Project Runway, taking home $100,000 to start up his own fashion line.

"Kameyama was a former pianist who found his music career cut short by tendonitis and instead, enrolled in fashion school," a press release from Lifetime said. "Drawing from his musical background in his designs, he proved he could make stunning creations, for any size."

The competition series' judges included Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and finale guest panelist Jessica Alba.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.