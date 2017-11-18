'S.W.A.T.' Gets Full Season Order, '9JKL' Picks up Additional Episodes at CBS

CBS has ordered additional episodes of two of its freshman shows, S.W.A.T. and 9JKL.

The network said Shemar Moore's action drama S.W.A.T. will now run for a full season through 2017-18.

The multi-generational sitcom 9JKL -- starring Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin -- will also get three more episodes.

Rookie CBS series Young Sheldon and SEAL Team were previously given full-season orders.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.