'S.W.A.T.' Gets Full Season Order, '9JKL' Picks up Additional Episodes at CBS
Bill Inoshita/CBS Broadcasting
CBS has ordered additional episodes of two of its freshman shows, S.W.A.T. and 9JKL.
The network said Shemar Moore's action drama S.W.A.T. will now run for a full season through 2017-18.
The multi-generational sitcom 9JKL -- starring Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin -- will also get three more episodes.
Rookie CBS series Young Sheldon and SEAL Team were previously given full-season orders.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.