'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teases Drama in Season 8 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast brings the drama in a first Season 8 trailer.

The preview features newcomer Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and returning stars Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley, in addition to former star Camille Grammer as a friend.

Richards is shown clashing with both Kemsley and Vanderpump, the latter of whom storms off in her car at the end of the trailer. Girardi remarks on three "competitive" co-stars without naming the women by name.

"You have to cut the head off the devil!" she says. "This whole thing boils down to three [expletive] who are competitive over friendship."

Season 8 will premiere Dec. 19 on Bravo. Vanderpump said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week that she will be a part of "the mudslinging" in the new season.

"I would say I might be a little in the middle of the mudslinging," she said. "But it was still a good season for me."

Watch the trailer:

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.