'Bachelorette' Alum Ali Fedotowsky Expecting Second Child

Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old Season 6 star announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she's pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Kevin Manno in May.

"And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter #BabyManno #May2018 [photo by] @ashleyburns," she captioned a photo of daughter Molly pointing to her baby bump.

Manno, a television and radio personality who hosts Valentine in the Morning, shared the same picture on his own account.

"ICYMI: We pregs!" he wrote.

Fedotowsky and Manno married in Palos Verdes, Calif., in March after welcoming Molly in July 2016. The couple tied the knot in front of 100 guests, including Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and actress Kaley Cuoco.

"Throughout my life, I've always imagined what my wedding day would be like," Fedotowsky told Us Weekly at the time.

"Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up," she gushed. "Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno."

Fedotowsky competed on The Bachelor 14 before starring on The Bachelorette. She has since served as an E! News correspondent and a contributor on the Hallmark talk show Home and Family.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.